JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

