JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 174,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,884.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 312,376 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. 3,950,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

