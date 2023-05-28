Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAQC remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062. Jupiter Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 46.7% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 942,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 69.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 767,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 314,759 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 45.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

