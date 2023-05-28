Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $626.81 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Kava has a market cap of $626.81 million and approximately $40.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 541,430,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,422,128 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

