Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

