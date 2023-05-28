Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.63 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

