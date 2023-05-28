Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,017.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMMPF. CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

KMMPF remained flat at $13.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.34.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.