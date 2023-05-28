Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $2.27.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke BAM Groep (KBAGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.