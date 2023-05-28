Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

