Korea Investment CORP Acquires 174,095 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,095 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $133,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. 2,942,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,603. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.37.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

