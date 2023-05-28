Korea Investment CORP Buys 95,472 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,472 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $114,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. 15,969,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,059,210. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

