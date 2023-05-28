Korea Investment CORP Has $240.70 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,298 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $240,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

