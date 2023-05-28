Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,705 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $117,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 65,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 56,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 657,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,108,000 after acquiring an additional 118,905 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.78. 1,054,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,378. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

