Korea Investment CORP Purchases 262,322 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 262,322 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,061,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,176,512. The company has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

