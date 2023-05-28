Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,536 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $326,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.49. The stock has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.