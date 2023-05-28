Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $99,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.33. 2,810,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $232.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

