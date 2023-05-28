Korea Investment CORP Sells 745,750 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,540,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 745,750 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $123,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,819,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,772. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

