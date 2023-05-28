L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) vs. CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Head-To-Head Analysis

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of L.S. Starrett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of L.S. Starrett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares L.S. Starrett and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.S. Starrett 6.75% 11.72% 6.44% CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.S. Starrett $253.70 million 0.29 $14.88 million $2.34 4.19 CompX International $166.60 million 1.36 $20.87 million $1.78 10.31

This table compares L.S. Starrett and CompX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompX International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than L.S. Starrett. L.S. Starrett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for L.S. Starrett and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L.S. Starrett 0 0 0 0 N/A CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

L.S. Starrett has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompX International beats L.S. Starrett on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co. engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China. The company was founded by Laroy S. Starrett in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, MA.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in a variety of applications including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski and wakeboard boats. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

