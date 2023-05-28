Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,547,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $215.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average is $234.64. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

