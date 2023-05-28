LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Stock Performance
LadRx has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.
LadRx Company Profile
