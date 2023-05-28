Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
NYSE:LW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
Further Reading
