Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.