Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSEA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $425.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

