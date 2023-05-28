Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Leafly Price Performance

Leafly stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Leafly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leafly by 701.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.