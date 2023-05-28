Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

