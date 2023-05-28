Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Leidos by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

