Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,904,300 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 3,652,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,835.7 days.

Leonardo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FINMF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

