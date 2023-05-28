LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LFVN opened at $4.56 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Stories

