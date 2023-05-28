Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Linde were worth $165,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $356.21. 1,805,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

