Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $119.05 million and $1.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003310 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003123 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,516,022 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

