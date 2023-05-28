Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $82.62 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $82.62 million and approximately $402,527.71 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

