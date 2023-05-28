Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

