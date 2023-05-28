Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 504,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 429,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 105.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Logitech International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

