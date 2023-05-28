Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 272,516 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $110,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.52. 3,072,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

