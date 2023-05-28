Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $5.48 on Friday, reaching $206.52. 3,072,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

