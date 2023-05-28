M Financial Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 11.8% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,302,000 after buying an additional 817,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,117 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

