M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.28. 880,671 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

