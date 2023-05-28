M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.26% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $91.14. 304,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.