M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,304. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.