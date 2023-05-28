M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 50,164,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,301,116. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.