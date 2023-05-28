M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 20,234,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,414,260. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

