M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.24. 746,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,767. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

