MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.71 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $76.71 million and $33,417.20 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

