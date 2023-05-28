Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.30 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and approximately $70,930.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,578.25 or 0.99968747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000592 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $155,141.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

