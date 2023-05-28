Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mannatech Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Mannatech stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading

