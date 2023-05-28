Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,900 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the April 30th total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,849.0 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

MAPIF stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

