Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GATE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,042. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Marblegate Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATE. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $359,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

