Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

