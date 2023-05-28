Martin Brand Purchases 19,484 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($103.25) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,011,650.30).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,440 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($597,308.46).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.35) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($899,837.94).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.74), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,219,282.84).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.58), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,168,187.76).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.95) per share, for a total transaction of £461,675.60 ($574,223.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand acquired 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,363 ($104.02) per share, for a total transaction of £753,924.45 ($937,716.98).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand acquired 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,333 ($103.64) per share, for a total transaction of £480,480.78 ($597,612.91).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand purchased 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($103.58) per share, for a total transaction of £335,285.28 ($417,021.49).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($101.60) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($330,925.78).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,352,079.23).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,484 ($105.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,102 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,747.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($107.11). The company has a market cap of £42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,642.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.60) to £102 ($126.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.11) to GBX 9,900 ($123.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.78) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.88).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

