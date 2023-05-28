Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.264-1.397 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,402,000 after purchasing an additional 295,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.