Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Short Interest Update

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
