Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after buying an additional 1,897,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.